Schroeder, Tim

Age 71, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024 in Hamilton surrounded by his loving family. Tim was born on March 9, 1953, the son of Donald C. and Mary Ann (McQuaide) Schroeder. He was a 1971 graduate of Taft High School. Tim was the owner of Schroeder Construction Co. He was a member of Amvets Post 1983. He enjoyed golfing with his son and friends, along with playing in the tavern golf league for many years. He is survived by his son, Todd (Anastasia) Schroeder, two grandchildren; Zoey and Easton Schroeder, loving spouse of 31 years, Tami Follmer, a sister, Patricia Schroeder, and brothers, John C. (Cindy) Schroeder and Daniel M. Schroeder. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Michael P. Schroeder and a sister, Meg Schroeder. Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2024 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 from 11:00 A.M. until time of the funeral service at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Curtis Moak officiating. Interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Cincinnati Cancer and Cellular Therapy Center via the Mercy Health Foundation, 1701 Mercy Health Place, Cincinnati, OH 45237. Kindly write checks payable to Mercy Health Foundation c/o Ben Jackson Memorial Fund. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



