Schroder, Carol Kahle



SCHRODER, Carol Kahle, age 83, of Tipp City passed away May 30, 2023. She was born February 25, 1940 to August and Elsie (Biesemeier) Langendoerfer. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband William C. Schroder, and infant granddaughter Danielle Waitzman.



Carol was a 57 year member, and Elder at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. She worked at Laserplane/Trimble for 30 years in the business and HR departments. After retirement Carol volunteered for many years at Miami Valley Hospital, serving as chair of the Volunteer Board for 3 years. Carol was an avid Bethel Bee and Ohio State sports fan! More than anything she enjoyed spending time with her cherished family, with summer days at the pond, weekends at the farm, and get togethers for every birthday and holiday. Her strong faith and love of family inspired all who knew her.



Carol is survived by her daughters/son-in laws Kimbra and Jeff of Tipp City, Kara Ann and Don Waitzman of Tipp City, and son/daughter-in law Kent and Diana Kahle of California; Six grandchildren Zachary Kelsey (Jordan) Holtvogt, (Kelsey) Paden, Alyssa Vandegrift (Adam), Madison Waitzman, Kody Kahle (fiance Wendy), Katie Kahle, and four great-grandchildren Aria Ann, Wyatt Lee, Avery James and Sutton Grace. She is also survived by siblings Bonnie Koenig (Paul), Lola Moellenhoff and Roger Langendoerfer (Joyce), and lifelong friends Patricia Souders and Brad Kirkwood.



