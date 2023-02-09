SCHRIML, Virginia Irene



Sept 26, 1932 – Jan 25, 2023



Age 90, of Coconut Creek, FL, and formerly of Beavercreek, Ohio.



Ginjer was born on Sept 26, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, to Jacob and Viola "Agnes" Brown. On May 28, 1960, she married John "Jack" Schriml and he preceded her in death in 1994.



She is survived by her two daughters and sister, Brenda (Wayne) Dinsmore. Ginjer graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1950. She started her first job at 18 as an Executive Secretary and bookkeeper with Erv Nutter, as he launched Elano Corporation in Beavercreek, OH. Dedicated to her career, she worked 63 years for E.J. Nutter and Elano. In 2016 she retired to South Florida where she enjoyed an active lifestyle. Ginjer passed unexpectedly of a coronary event. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Full Dignity obituary in Florida,



https://tinyurl.com/3u66n5z9