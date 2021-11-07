SCHREEL, Charles

SCHREEL, Jr., Charles Frederick "Fred"



Age 74, of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. He was a graduate of Northmont High School, Class of 1965, Miami University and Wright State University. Fred was an educator and coach for Northmont City Schools and later retired from Miami Valley Career Technology Center as the Personnel Director. He was also a member of Mt. Calvary



Lutheran Church. Fred enjoyed being on the golf course and at the lake, but most of all spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Connie (Petering) Schreel, daughter: Kelly (Thomas) Wood of CO, son: Kevin (Lauren) Schreel of SC, grandsons: Garrett, Andrew and Ryan Wood, granddaughters: Gracyn and Piper Schreel, brother: Robert (Janet Naylor) Schreel of Clayton, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles Frederick and Arlene (Swank) Schreel Sr. and twin infant sons. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev.



Stephen Gettinger officiating. Interment will follow the



service at Arlington Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If



desired, memorial contributions may be made to the MVCTC Education Foundation, Cleveland Clinic Kidney Cancer



Research Fund, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or Mt. Calvary



Lutheran Church. To view the service for Fred and to leave an online condolence, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com