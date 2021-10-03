SCHRECK, Betty Louise



Age 84 of Dayton, formerly of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. Betty was born in Fairbury, Nebraska, on July 1, 1937, to the late Wayne Williams and Violet



Pauline (Willcoxon) O'Hara. Betty was a homemaker and caregiver most of her life. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, enjoying the outdoors and taking care of her family. She will be dearly missed. Betty is survived by her children, Joseph Schreck, Kenneth (Ginny) Schreck, Donald Schreck, Cynthia (Dean) Barr, Robert Schreck, Christina Schreck; her grandchildren, Aaron Barr, Michael Barr, Sam Schreck and Keith Howard; her sister, Margie DeLaney; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her late former husband, Thomas Schreck; her brothers, Dwayne



Spadafora and Marvin Spadafora. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 6:00 PM until the time of her Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio.



