springfield-news-sun logo
X

SCHRECK, Betty

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SCHRECK, Betty Louise

Age 84 of Dayton, formerly of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. Betty was born in Fairbury, Nebraska, on July 1, 1937, to the late Wayne Williams and Violet

Pauline (Willcoxon) O'Hara. Betty was a homemaker and caregiver most of her life. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, enjoying the outdoors and taking care of her family. She will be dearly missed. Betty is survived by her children, Joseph Schreck, Kenneth (Ginny) Schreck, Donald Schreck, Cynthia (Dean) Barr, Robert Schreck, Christina Schreck; her grandchildren, Aaron Barr, Michael Barr, Sam Schreck and Keith Howard; her sister, Margie DeLaney; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her late former husband, Thomas Schreck; her brothers, Dwayne

Spadafora and Marvin Spadafora. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 6:00 PM until the time of her Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio.


www.browndawsonflick.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
CLARK, William
2
MOBLEY, Bryce
3
HARDEBECK, Neil
4
KEENER, Lois
5
CASTLEFORTE, Rebecca
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top