Schramm, Charles R.



Charles R. "Chuck" Schramm, 72, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on February 16, 1951 to parents, Stephen Joseph "Joe" and Margaret Ann "Peggy" (Conner) Schramm. Chuck worked in the accounting industry for several years and also did home remodeling. He had graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School, where he earned 8 varsity letters while playing football, basketball and baseball. And for all of his accomplishments he was awarded a place in the Fenwick Athletic Hall of Fame. He had a big interest in sports and movie trivia. Chuck also took great delight in teasing his family members, especially his brothers and sisters. Chuck was very proud of his four children and loved them very much. He instilled life lessons in them early on especially coaching them in sports. One of the most important things Chuck taught his children was to have a sense a humor no matter what the situation. Chuck is survived by his wife, Justine (O'Brien) Schramm; sons, Chris Schramm & Charlie (Camille) Schramm; daughters, Kelley (Coulter) Bergman & Mary Katherine Schramm; brothers, Joe Schramm, Daniel Schramm, John (Barbara) Schramm, James (Vicki) Schramm & William Schramm; sisters, Mary Lou Schramm, Ann (Todd) Ridley & Peggy Jo Schramm; numerous nieces & nephews; one great niece and one great nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Schramm. Memorial Mass will be Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Inurnment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St, Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - Bishop Fenwick High School, 4855 State Route 122, Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral