SCHOOLER, Ruby Marie



Age 69, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away October 1, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 21, 1953, to the late Chester and Dorothy Schooler. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her brother, Beverly Schooler. Ruby is survived by her brother: Carl Schooler, Sr.; two sons: Danny Schooler and Johnathan Terlinde; nephew: Carl Schooler, Jr., grandsons: Taylour Schooler, Dane and Damon Quake; long time companion: David Collins "Junior"; and many other family and friends. Ruby graduated from Kiser High School, was employed at Frisch's where she enjoyed being a car-hop. She loved animals and she loved to spend time on facebook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruby's name to SICSA or any animal shelter of your choice. Private family services will be held at a later date.

