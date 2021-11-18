SCHOMMER, Paul



(Age 60) passed away on November 14th, 2021. He was born March 16, 1961, in



Dayton, OH, son of Gerald and Helen (Geisel) Schommer. He was a graduate of Colonel White High School, Class of 1979. He served in the United States Navy from November 1980 to November 1984 and



received an Honorable



discharge. He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother John R. "Jack" Schommer. He is survived by his son Paul, daughter-in-law Ashley and 4 siblings, Dave (Ann), Tom (Ellen), Mary (Jim) Sprowl, Ray (Georgetta); many other loving family members and friends. He was known for his comical wit and generous nature. He was a true Cincinnati Bengals fan who rarely was seen without one of his many Bengal Jerseys on. He spent a lot of time with his fishing poles in hand while in search of those elusive bass. He always



traveled with and loved his little companion "Lucy" a tiny



Chihuahua that he rescued.



A Funeral Service will be held 12 noon Friday, November 19, 2021, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Visitation 10 am-12 noon at the funeral home. Bengal's attire encouraged! Interment at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428. Online memories may be left at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com