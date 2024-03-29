Schoenfeld, William I.



William I. Schoenfeld, age 97, passed away on March 26, 2024. Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Schoenfeld; parents, Maurice and Beatrice Schoenfeld; brother, Arnold Schoenfeld; sisters, Rose Ross and Helene Westerman. Survived by his sons Roger Schoenfeld and Scott (Joanie) Schoenfeld; daughter, Tovah Leah (Gabi) Nachmani; grandchildren, Brad, Ross (Kim), Todd (Brittany), Karen (Ryan), Lauren (Ted), Dan (Molly), Matan (Ruti), Michal (Shlomi), Ariel (Hodaya), Rachel (Mordechai), Amichai (Naama), Tehila (Yehuda) and Talia (Ro'ee); 23 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, March 29, 2024 at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 Schantz Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Shiva will be observed in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Tenufa Bakehila (www.Tenufa.org), a relief organization founded by Gabi Nachmani that repairs homes of the needy in Israel. Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorial.com



