springfield-news-sun logo
X

Schneider, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SCHNEIDER, Thomas Cole

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa and 'Goun Goun', drew his last breath October 13th to be joined again with his wonderful sons in heaven.

Tom was born February 25, 1931, in Rochester, NY, and married his high school sweetheart, Arline, and together, raised three children in the

Dayton area.

Tom was a loveable character who was full of faith, sarcasm and love and will be deeply missed.

Tom's body has been donated to Wright State University, Dept of Anatomy in order to continue valuable research.

In lieu of flowers, please do something nice for someone else.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
BACHMANN, Henry
2
LYLE, Ramona
3
LONG, Lorna
4
GIALLORETO, Joseph
5
CLARK, Brenda
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top