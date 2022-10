SCHNEIDER, Shirley Ann



Age 90, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. Shirley was a member of Fairhaven Church. She also belonged to the Foxy Ladies an enjoyed their events. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Schneider. She is survived by sons, Mark Schneider and Keith (Angel) Schneider; grandchildren, Mark Schneider Jr., Matthew Schneider, and Brian Schneider; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Schneider, Kamden Schneider, Brantley Schneider, Layla Schneider, Hayden Finley and Hunter Finley. Condolences may be directed to:



