SCHNEIDER, Max

Age 97, of Kettering passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. A graduate of Roosevelt High School in 1943, he then served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He received his BS from Miami University, Oxford in 1950 and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was partner of Schneider, Meixner and Company and retired from the insurance profession in 2003 serving his clients for 53 years. Professional accomplishments include Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), chapter president of the Dayton Association of Life Underwriters and recipient of the association's Bryson Burns Award. A life member of the Million Dollar Round Table and teacher of Life Underwriting Training Courses (LUTC) in Dayton.



Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Eltha Schneider. He is survived by his Miami Merger sweetheart and wife of 71 years, Koneta (Abe) Schneider; children Nancy L. Bertling (Mike) from Englewood, James H. Schneider (Cathy) from Bellbrook, Patricia L. Kinzig from Centerville, and Thomas E. Schneider (Wanda) from Ellenton, FL. Max had 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10 AM – Noon with a memorial service immediately following at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering; Rev. Brian Maguire officiating.



The family would like to thank all the people who loved and cared for Max over the years. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the Dayton Salvation Army, 8065 Southwind Dr., Dayton, OH, 45459 or Fairmont Presbyterian Church at http://www.fairmontchurch.org/.



