SCHNEIDER, Carolus A. "Carl"



Beloved husband, Dad, Oompapa and friend, died on All Saint's Day, Nov. 1, 2022. He was born on Oct. 3, 1932, in Piqua, OH, the 7th of 10 children of George and Clara (Reineke) Schneider.



On July 16, 1971, he married Judy Fussner, and she survives, along with sons Greg (wife Bridget, and daughter Ellie) and Jon (wife Angie, children Ceci and Jasper), both of Portland OR, and Mike (son Reid) of Kettering, 2 brothers - Phil of Piqua, and Denny (Shari) of Chillicothe, numerous nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Barbara Fagan, Patricia Lyle, Therese Pierson Culver, Francis, Roman, Tony, and Rudy, and dear friends Gordon and Joanne Fuchs.



Always the teacher, Carl has donated his body to the WSU Anatomical Gift Program to educate the doctors of tomorrow.



A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to St. Charles Parish or the Dayton Liederkranz Turner.

