SCHNEBLE, Theodore R. "Ted"



Theodore (Ted) R. Schneble, 92, of Kettering, died on December 12, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton after a brief illness. He was born September 19, 1929, in Dayton, OH, to the late Paul A. Schneble, and Helen S. (Eilerman) Schneble. On July 31, 1954, he married Jean (Westgerdes), his loving wife of 67 years, who survives him. Surviving are his children: Thecla (Reed) Hauser of Chillicothe, Terry Schneble of Miamisburg, Marty (Denise) Schneble of Waynesville, and Paula (Joseph) Nartker of Loveland, OH; six grandchildren: Dustin (Christina) Schneble, Adam (April) Schneble, Jeremy Hauser, Helen (John) Kennedy, Chris (Megan) Nartker, Kara (Kole) Coomer; seven great grandchildren: Jacob Schneble, Emiline Schneble, Kate Schneble, Natalie Schneble, Cali Schneble, Astrid and Linus Kennedy. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers James Schneble, Thomas Schneble and a sister Maryann (Schneble) Ryan. Ted loved traveling, especially to state capitals, and he was an avid gardener. He also enjoyed backyard bird feeding. Ted was a long-time parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Kettering; and attended 6:15 am daily Mass for many years. Ted attended St. Anthony School through 1945 and was a 1949 graduate of Chaminade High School. After graduation, Ted worked for Belmont Bakery. After attending graphic arts school in Cincinnati, Ted worked as a photo engraver at Shaw & Marchant and McCall's Corporation of Dayton (Ohio) and later AEP Flexo of Dayton, Kentucky. Ted was an instructor at the Kettering YMCA for Arthron's Aerobic Arthritis Swim classes. There will be a Vigil service starting at 9:30 am on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, all at The Church of St. Charles Borromeo. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton at www.hospiceofdayton.org. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

