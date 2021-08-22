SCHNEBLE, Maryann



Age 93, of Centerville, passed away at St. Leonard Assisted living on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Katherine Bertke; loving husband of 58 years, Jim Schneble; sister, Luella Stein and brothers, Mel and Larry Bertke. She is survived by her children, Greg



(Debbie) Schneble, Steve (Deborah) Schneble, Doug (Peggy) Schneble, Susan (Bill) Fortener, Ron Schneble and Theresa (Greg) Gustafson; brother, Bob (Maryann) Bertke; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was a lifelong



member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd., Dayton, OH 45420 with burial to immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Visitation will be from 10 am



until the time of Mass at church on Thursday. In lieu of



flowers contributions in Maryann's memory may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 3224 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



