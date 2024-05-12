Schmidt (Fasig), Judith Joan "Judy"



Schmidt, Judith Joan (Fasig, Condon, Saylor) age 82, of Anderson, CA, formerly a 45-year resident of Centerville, OH., passed away Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, 2023. Judith was born and grew up in Centerville, OH. to the late Juanita (Lucas, Ewing) and Herald Fasig. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, John Harold Fasig, who passed away in 1997; survived by his two children Matthew and Beth.



Judith was a graduate of Centerville High School and spent her entire career in public service starting with Montgomery County, OH and later retiring with El Dorado County, CA. Her most favorite treasured moments were with her grandchildren and experiencing life traveling with her best friend since childhood, Connie Jackson-Miranda.



Survived by her daughter, Teresa Condon of Sacramento, CA. and Teresa's children, Anthony Guerra of Portland, OR and Chloe Smith of Riverside, OH; son, Gerald (Shelly) Schmidt of Cleves, OH and their two children, Rebecca (Kyle) Ulrich of Columbus, OH. and Nicole (Logan Conn) Schmidt and their child Oliver Griffin Conn, and her primary caretaker, her daughter, Tamara (Mike) Henderson of Anderson, CA. and Tamara's two children, Madelyne Joan Templeton of Yuba City, CA. and Katelyne Anne Aguirre of Riverside, CA. and her child Nathanael; her brothers Paul E. Ewing Jr. of Orrtanna, PA. and his children, Danielle and Paul III (Buddy) and Robert A. Ewing of Centerville and his children, Dawn, Robert II (Bobby) and Ellen.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM from the Restoration Church, 63 E. Franklin St., Centerville, OH. Pastor Travis Qualls officiating. Burial Washington Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday, one hour prior to service. Memorial contributions, if so desired, may be to the American Diabetes Association in Judith's memory. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the many friends, neighbors and the Arbor Rehabilitation & Nursing Center staff for all their unselfish care and companionship during the final year of her life. Arrangements in care of Lodi Funeral Home, Lodi, CA.



