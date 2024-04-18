Schmidt, Emerson Eugene



Schmidt, Emerson Eugene, age 90, of Beavercreek passed away at his home on April 16, 2024. He was born on August 16, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred (Thornhill) and John Schmidt, his sister Faye Roberts and wife of 33 years, Kathleen (Gottschall). Emerson graduated from Parker High School in 1951 and worked at Delco Products until serving honorably in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Ohio Mechanics Institute with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was employed at the Sheffield Gage Corporation (later Bendix A&M, and Giddings and Lewis). He worked in engineering and marketing departments. He served in various management positions during his forty year career with the company. After retirement in 1995 he worked as a consultant at Precision Gage and Tool Co. from 1998 through 2003. Emerson was an active member of the Milton Athletic Club and American Legion Post 763. He enjoyed target shooting, fishing, biking, bowling, and was an avid fan of Beavercreek High School Girls and Boys Basketball. He is survived by brother-in-law Calvin "Rufus" Roberts, nephew Jeffrey (Ronda) Roberts, great niece Miranda Roberts, and his special longtime companion Mary V. Wilson. He will be missed by family and many friends. A visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel on Sunday, April 21, 2024 from 12:00-2:30 pm with a service following.



