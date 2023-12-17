SCHLORMAN, Sandra



Sandra (Sandy) Louise Schlorman passed away peacefully on December 9, 2023, at the age of 83. Sandy is preceded by her Mother (Helen Louise), Father (Clarence Anthony), four brothers (Gene, Jack, Ronald & Robert) Schlorman, and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Sandy was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 11, 1940, where she was raised with her four brothers. She had a tough, independent spirit and she was driven to succeed in life. She earned a bachelor's degree from Antioch college and started her career at Ohio Bell in Dayton, Ohio as a telephone operator where she quickly worked her way up to supervisor, then manager. Sandy worked for Ohio Bell in Toledo and Columbus, as well, and earned an executive MBA while there. She moved to Chicago for a manager role with AT&T where she remained until retirement. Sandy was a hard worker and so it wasn't surprising that after her retirement, she had a very successful run in real estate in the Chicago market, even making the million dollar club! From there, she returned to Westerville Ohio to be closer to family and friends. Family was important to Sandy and throughout her adult life, she looked out for her parents and made sure that they had all of life's necessities. She enjoyed a full life filled with golf, bowling, traveling, Ohio State football and having a good time with family and friends who will miss her dearly. A visitation for Sandy will be held Friday, December 22, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 AM. Sandy will be laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandra's memory may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice, 2601 Mission Point, Suite310, Beavercreek, Ohio 45431, https://ohiovalleyhospice.com; and The Tenth Life , Cat Rescue, POBOX 178, Alpha, Ohio 45301, www.thetenthlife.org.



