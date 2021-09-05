SCHLICHTER, Wayne



Wayne Schlichter, born Dec. 2,1933, passed from this Earth into the arms of his Savior on Aug. 31, 2021. A man of God, a defender of the faith, he led his family every step of the way by his faithful example. After serving in the Marines, Wayne and his wife, Betty, enjoyed farm life in Greensburg, Indiana, with their 4 children, until joining Hamilton Tool Company as Personnel Director. As a young man, his heart was stirred to faith in Christ, leading Wayne to go to Columbia Bible College. Following his education, he returned to Ross and helped establish Ross Bible Chapel, where he served the Lord for 47 years. Wayne's family adored him and the impact he had on each life will reach into eternity. Wayne is survived by his precious wife Betty Jane Schlichter; 4 children Denise (Eddie) Wilburn, Becky (Don)



Culbertson, Frederick (Karen) Schlichter and Sonja (Scott) Smith; 17 beloved grandchildren and spouses; 46 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, at 10:30 at Ross Bible Chapel, 2846 Hamilton Cleves Rd., with service following at 12:00. Luncheon at Colligan Lodge, Veterans Park, 20 New London Road will follow the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Ross Bible Chapel, and will be gifted to missionaries who faithfully serve the Lord both locally and abroad. Thank you to the Paul R. Young Funeral Home for your assistance in this difficult time.

