SCHLICHER, Martin L. "Marty" "Coach"



92, of Springfield, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was born December 11, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Karl and Elizabeth Schlicher.



Marty graduated in 1948 from Springfield High School and joined the Navy serving for 4 years. While stationed in Norfolk he was a star athlete in both football and basketball. He loved sports and was very involved in the community, he started the night basketball program at St. John's Lutheran Church and ran it for 6 years; also coached and volunteered in many areas with Northwestern little league including baseball and softball. He was a high school basketball official for 31 years. He loved playing golf, watching the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State. He loved his yearly trips to Myrtle Beach. He retired from Hoban Brass Foundry as a superintendent and worked part time at Ernest Industries. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church serving as the Sunday School superintendent for 21 years. He enjoyed time spent with family and will be greatly missed.



Marty is survived by his children: Marty (Cherie) Schlicher, Tami (Steve) Clark and Dave Schlicher; grandchildren: Hannah Clark (Gianni Barbera), Hunter Clark, Luke Schlicher, Lane Schlicher and Annie Schlicher; great-grandson, Baby Shane Ramey and many special nieces, nephews and many friends.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty Schlicher; siblings: Gertrude Ervin, Paul Schlicher, Elizabeth (Diz) Schlicher, Marianna Neville, Elsie Biddle, Pauline Stanch and George Schlicher.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 29th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 28th from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.litttletonandrue.com.



