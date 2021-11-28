SCHLEMMER,



Carole Burns



Of Washington Township, Ohio, passed away November 19, 2021, in her 79th year after an illness of several months.



Carole Jean Burns was born in Toledo, Ohio, on February 18, 1943, to Robert Kissinger and Joan Jacqueline (Coulon) Burns. For the first three years of her life, Carole lived with her mother and grandparents in Bowling Green, Ohio, while her father was in the U.S. Navy. At his discharge after the war, they moved to her father's hometown of Dayton and in 1954 to Kettering. Carole graduated from Fairmont High School in the class of 1962 and



attended Miami University. She later worked and lived in Brooklyn, New York, before returning to Kettering where she worked as a medical office manager and secretary of several Dayton orthopedists and cardia specialists over her career. In 1980, she moved to La Junta, CO, to help Dr. Rudolph



Hoffman to set up his orthopedic practice there, before



returning to Ohio after a year.



It was in one of her doctor's offices that she met the love of her life and on October 23, 1982, she married Calvin L. Schlemmer at Grace Methodist Church in Dayton. Cal owned Cal's AC and Heating Inc. where after her marriage Carole was office manager and designed the company logo.



Carole was a devoted fan of Ohio State football; her great-great-uncle Dwight Smith was the architect of Ohio Stadium where for some years, Carole and Cal had season tickets, as her parents for many years prior. She also traveled to several Buckeyes post-season games including the Orange, Fiesta, and Rose Bowls.



For several decades, Carole, Cal, and extended family and friends have vacationed in Puerto Vallarta area ever year, a place that she loved for its warm, sunny weather and where she explored all the culinary delights of the town's international food culture, sampling hundreds of restaurants over the years while returning frequently to favorite places.



Carole also loved casual entertaining and hosted many cared club evenings with Cal in their home. She was also the organizer of annual Christmas dinners and parties for the card club, local Buckeye alumni and the medical practices she worked with. She loved to decorate the interior of their home for



holidays, Christmas in particular, and prepared holiday tradition recipes and family favorites for special occasions that had been treasured and enjoyed throughout her life. Carole also loved to go to the movies and often she and Cal would see several movies in a weekend.



But most of all, Carole will be remembered for her irreverent sense of humor and her devotion to her foster and adopted dogs. Carole and Cal were foster parents to hundreds of



rescued dogs over the years, mostly Bichon Frises and Havanese. Carole participated for many years with Small Paws and other dog rescue organizations to rescue, foster, and place dogs in their forever homes. She is survived by Angel, Oscar, and Callie.



Carole is survived by her husband of 39 years, Cal; a brother, David C. Burns, of Louisville, CO; cousins, Norma Jean



Knowlton, Springfield, OH, William E (Pamella) Adams,



Laguna Hills, CA, Suzzanne K. (Duane) Schultz, Miami-Dade, FL, James B Bristol, Tucson, AZ, and Valerie Knowlton, The



Villages, FL, Greg (Vicki) Freeman, of Moline, IL, Ann W.



(Tony) Jones, Akron, OH, Carol W. Burton, Bellefontaine, OH, and Joy W (Tim) Clark, of Bay Village, MI, and many more cousins; three step-children, Michael, Kevin, and Katherine, all of Virginia as well as several in-laws.



Carole was preceded in death by her parents and cousins Peter M. Knowlton and Janice Freeman Garrett.



Carole directed that there be no services and there will be a private inurnment at The Pines, Lebanon, OH, where she will join her rescued late pets Doodle, Cotton, Sashay, White



Chocolate Mousse, Laurie, Sophie, Chase, and Alfie.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 184 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH, 45406 or to your favorite charity.



Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Carole's family.

