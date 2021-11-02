SCHLEGEL, Daisy

springfield-news-sun logo
SCHLEGEL (Alexander), Daisy E.

99, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Laurels of Hamilton.

Daisy was born August 10, 1922, in Kansas City, MO, to

Daisy (Webb) and James

Harvey Alexander.

On January 30, 1946, she married Glenn V. Schlegel I in Seattle, WA. He passed away June 28, 2008.

Daisy will be deeply missed by her children, Glenn (Janet) Schlegel II and April Avery both of Fairfield; 27 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister Charlene Byington; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 62 years, Glenn Schlegel I, her four children Michael, Lance,

Gilda, and Amber, grandchildren Joshua, Kevin, and Becky, and one brother James "Buck."

Visitation will be held between 1 PM and 2 PM on Friday, November 5, 2021, with services to follow at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd. Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Friends may leave

condolences at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

