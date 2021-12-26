SCHILLER, Mary

SCHILLER, CPPS,



Sister Mary Anne



94, died peacefully on December 23 at Maria Joseph Center, Dayton, Ohio, under the care of hospice. She was born January 1927 in Coronado, Calif., and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, February 12, 1948. For 73 years she faithfully served God and His people. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights Chapel, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in Salem Heights Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in chapel at 9:00 a.m. followed by Sharing of Memories at 10:00 a.m. To attend services one must be fully vaccinated.



Sister Mary Anne was a passionate teacher of primary grades in California, Arizona, Colorado, Missouri and Ohio for 33 years. Her missionary spirit led her to minister to Yaqui Indians in Arizona, immigrants in California and as a missionary in Chile, South America. Sister Mary Anne's greatest desire was to be Jesus' caring presence to others.



Sister Mary Anne joins her parents and 3 sisters in Heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, and nieces and nephews. Her joyful spirit will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



