Schilke, John William



Schilke, John William, 75, left this earthly life to be joined with our Heavenly Father and his loved ones, on November 5, 2024. John died unexpectedly at his home in his wife's arms. John is the son of the late Dr. Elliott and Margaret Schilke. John contracted polio at age three and had physical limitations all his life, which never slowed him down. John was a 1967 graduate of Shawnee. In his younger years, he was a scuba diver/instructor for 30 plus years and a member of the Clark County Recovery Team. Working as a mechanic was a passion of John's for many years. He was the guy that could fix anything. John retired from Clark Shawnee in 2012, where he was transportation supervisor and then lawn maintenance. He married the love of his life, Sandy Huffman, in 1969 and they renewed their wedding vows during their 50th Anniversary celebration in 2019. John was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since their marriage, and he served on the church council for many years. Besides his wife, Sandy, he leaves behind his loving family. A son, JD (Cheryl); four grandchildren, Cara (Joe), Nikki (Abhi), Alexis (Spencer) and Joel (Katy); three great grandchildren, Hannah, Hailey and Elliott Kate Schilke; sister, Mary Louise Miller and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Scott and Virginia Huffman and brother-in-law, Dane Miller. His viewing will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Wish For Our Heroes, 16845 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas 78232.



