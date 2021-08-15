springfield-news-sun logo
X

SCHILB, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SCHILB, James Edward

Age 97, of Centerville, OH, quickly died Aug. 7, 2021. He was born 28 July 1924, in Montserrat, Johnson, Missouri, to Sylvester Earl Schilb and

Myrtle Genevieve Curtis. He was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings. He is survived by his children,

Ronald E. (Audrey) Schilb of Kettering, Allen E. of Kettering, Angel M. (Matt) Wasmund of Macomb, MI, Sharon A. of Harriman, TN, and Judy L. of Pontiac, MI; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 4 stepgrandchildren. A memorial service with be held Aug. 28 and interment will be Sep. 4 in Blackburn, MO. See newcomerdayton.com for more info. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Alzheimer's Association in his honor.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ROBINSON, Leonard
2
WILDENHAUS, Rose
3
Sharp, Michael J.
4
BOCKRATH, Erick
5
BENTON, Joann
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top