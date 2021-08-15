SCHILB, James Edward



Age 97, of Centerville, OH, quickly died Aug. 7, 2021. He was born 28 July 1924, in Montserrat, Johnson, Missouri, to Sylvester Earl Schilb and



Myrtle Genevieve Curtis. He was preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings. He is survived by his children,



Ronald E. (Audrey) Schilb of Kettering, Allen E. of Kettering, Angel M. (Matt) Wasmund of Macomb, MI, Sharon A. of Harriman, TN, and Judy L. of Pontiac, MI; 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 4 stepgrandchildren. A memorial service with be held Aug. 28 and interment will be Sep. 4 in Blackburn, MO. See newcomerdayton.com for more info. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Alzheimer's Association in his honor.

