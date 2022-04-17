SCHIFFLER, Richard

SCHIFFLER, Dr. Richard J.



Passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife



Deborah, to whom he was married for 57 years. Richard is



survived by his three children, Rick (Monica) Schiffler, Lisa (Sam) Lucas, Karen (Joe) Luckoski; grandchildren Mike (Beita) Lucas, Adam (Bethany) Lucas, Devon Lucas, Amy Schiffler,



Nathan Schiffler and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Lucas. Richard from WPAFB after 33 years. He enjoyed volunteering at Hospice of Dayton and St. Vincent De Paul Society as well as traveling with family and friends. He was an avid reader and lover of the arts, and he enjoyed watching The Ohio State University football games. Richard loved being a father and grandfather; family meant everything to him. A Mass of



Christian Burial will be held, Thursday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek 45432 with Father Terry Schneider and Father



Julian Davis co-celebrating. Interment will follow in Valley



Memorial Gardens. His family will receive friends at Tobias



Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek 45432 from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. To leave a message or share a special memory of Richard with his family and read complete obituary, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lie of flowers donations in memory of Richard may be made to Hospice of Dayton or St. Vincent De Paul Society.

