SCHIELY, Patricia



Ann Meyer



Age 72, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed into the presence of the Lord on Friday, October 1, 2021.



Pat was raised in Sidney, Ohio, where she and her sister grew up working alongside their



parents in the family hardware store. After graduating from Sidney's Holy Angels High School, Pat attended beauty school and worked as a beautician for several years. Ultimately, she made her career at Takata Fisher as a manager for 29 years, but no role was more important to her than that of mother to her two beloved children. In 1988, Pat married the love of her life George R. Schiely and they settled in Troy, Ohio. After retirement and her husband's passing, she made Knoxville, Tennessee, home in 2015. Pat enjoyed traveling alongside her husband, cooking, trying new restaurants and spending time with family. She will be remembered most for her compassionate heart and how well she loved her family.



She is preceded in death by her husband, George, and her parents Joe and Lucille Meyer of Sidney, Ohio.



Pat is survived by her son, Russell Reynolds (Tina) of Dayton, Ohio, daughter Cynthia Reynolds of Knoxville, Tennessee, and sister Janice Meyer, also of Knoxville.



A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a date to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, you can honor Pat's memory by sending donations to West Park Baptist Church Bread of Life Food



Pantry, 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923.

