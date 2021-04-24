SCHIDECKER, Phyllis



Phyllis Schidecker, age 83, has passed Tuesday, April 20th, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.



Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Schidecker of 61 years, two brothers Lee (Pat) Siler, Daryel Siler, her six



children and their spouses: Milissa, Teresa, Jo Ellen, Michael (Racheal) Schidecker, Rhonda (Anthony) Jones, Kellie (LoraLen) Trevellyan, along with their 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, preceded in death by her brothers Gary and Eddie as well as her two grandchildren Amber and Matthew.



Phyllis was deeply loved and will be missed by all.



A visitation will be held from 5-8 PM on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel



(820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459). A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 AM on Monday, April 26 at St. Henry Parish (6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, 45449) with



Fr. Jerome Bishop, Celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.



