Schidecker, Michael Edward



SCHIDECKER, Michael Edward, age 79, of Riverside, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Mike was the only son to the late, Edward Leo & Vada Marie Schidecker. He was a kind- hearted, hardworking man with a talent for cooking, a quiet sense of humor and an enormous amount of common sense. Mike loved his family, the Cleveland Browns, golf and ice cream. If you knew Mike, don't be sad over his death. Even now if you were able to ask how he is, you know his response would be his standard, "I'm fine."



Mike is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Jane; daughters, Christine (Jeff) Carter of OR, Amy (Jon) Wiggins of FL; son, Bart (Christie Bonamassa) Schidecker of CO; grandchildren, Autumn Wickliffe, Jocelyn & Blaise Wiggins; great-granddaughter, Everly; sisters, Wanda Reynolds, Charlene Owens, Debbie Burton and Cindy Chadwell; and many other relatives & friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Bonnie Evans, Betty Longstreath, Janet Breakall, Ruth Dale and Peggy Violet. The family would like to give a sincere thank you to the staffs at Miami Valley Hospital and Hospice of Dayton, who took such great care of Mike during his last days.



Private graveside at Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mike's memory.



