SCHIDECKER,



Margaret Ann



82 of Riverside, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022.



Margaret, affectionately known as "Aunt Peggy" was born March 15, 1939, in



Dayton to the late Richard and Louise (nee Kress) House, also preceding her were her maternal grandmother Margaret Kress and sister Carol House.



Peggy leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 50 years, Jim Schidecker, brother David House of Dayton, and his family, sister Linda House of FL, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was a 1957 graduate of Julienne High School, was a member of Ascension Catholic Church, was retired from the Micro Electronics Dept. at NCR. Peggy enjoyed animals and camping with her family.



Peggy's family will receive friends at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Wednesday, February 2, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Catholic funeral mass will be 10:30 am, Thursday, February 3 at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Dayton, Ohio with Fr. Ed Pratt celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



