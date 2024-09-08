Scher, Marilyn

Scher (Footer), Marilyn D.



Marilyn D. Scher (Footer), passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, August 31, 2024 - at the age of 99. She was preceded in death by parents Katherine and Maurice Footer and the love of her life of 63 years, Sidney Scher, also son-in-law Craig Rabiner. She is survived by her Daughter Andrea Scher Rabiner, of Dayton, sons, Mark Scher of Cincinnati, Gary (Jodie) Scher of Dayton, brothers, Delbert Footer of Dayton, Larry (Hope) Footer of Estero Fl, numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by many. She adored her family. Family was the most important thing to her. A private graveside funeral was held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, Jewish cemeteries of Dayton (through the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton or Beth Jacob synagogue) or the charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home handled the arrangements.



