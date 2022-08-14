springfield-news-sun logo
SCHELL, Tom

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SCHELL, Tom N.

Age 81, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. Tom was the son of Norwood and Mary (Felker), brother of Robert and Jack, husband of 50 years to Sharon (Sims), father of Brian (Kevin) and Jeff (Lisa), grandfather of Shea and Alex. Tom was a graduate of Patterson Co-op, served in the USN Reserve, NCR, Vulcan Tool Co. No funeral services. Contributions can be made in Tom's honor to Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements: Sanner Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

