Scheibert, Frank John "Sonny"



Frank John "Sonny" Scheibert, age 88, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023. He was born March 18, 1935 in Middletown, OH, the son of Mark and Alice Rena (Eckhart) Scheibert. Frank served in the United States Army. He was Middletown's first "Hippie". Frank was a tool collector and a proud bee keeper. After many hard years of work, he retired from Propipe.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Scheibert; stepdaughter, Cathy Lovejoy.







Frank is survived by his daughters, Kim Miller and Rena Scheibert-Bradbury; stepsons, Robert, Eugene and Mike Lovejoy; grandchildren, Frank, Anna, Barbara, Alice, Dorothy, Lorna, Eleanor, Felicia; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Hatfield; brother, Richard Scheibert; numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family members and friends.



Visitation will be from 10-11am on April 21, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

