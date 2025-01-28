Schechter, Joann Ruth



Joann Ruth Schechter went to her Heavenly Father on November 27, 2024, at age 94. Born in Oakland, CA, she led a life of faith, service, and love. After graduating from Sterling College in 1952, she married Rev. Richard Schechter, with whom she shared 66 wonderful years until his passing in 2019. They raised four children: John, Wayne, Bruce, and Cindy, and enjoyed their 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Joann engaged deeply in her community through church, choir and volunteering, and she enjoyed music, gardening, and the Colorado Rockies. Her memorial service will be held at One Community Church, Monroe, OH, on March 8, 2025, at 12:00 noon. Memorial gifts may be directed to Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, IN, at https://evansvillehabitat.org/give. Full text at https://www.hodappfuneralhome.com/obituaries/joann-schechter



