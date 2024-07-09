Schauer, Kevin



Kevin Schauer passed away on Saturday July 6th, 2024, at the Laurelwood Assisted Living Facility in Dayton, Ohio. He was just two days away from turning 65, but he did get to celebrate his birthday by going to his all-time favorite event on the 4th of July - the Centerville Americana Festival.



In spite of his life-long disabilities, Kevin had an amazingly easy-going and good-natured personality. He would "buddy up" to anyone he could engage in a conversation - no matter if they were rich and famous, down and out, or anywhere in between. He was always eager to share his interest in watches and clocks, and equally inquisitive about the other person's interests. This "ability" was way more remarkable and memorable than his disabilities. In the restaurants within a few blocks of downtown Centerville, Kevin knew most of the owners, the employees and regular customers - and those interactions got him the two nicknames: "Dewey" and the "Mayor of Centerville'. Kevin brightened up the days of the staff and his fellow residents at Laurelwood so much so that his loss moved many of them to tears as if they had lost a close friend or family member. That said, his actual family members consisting of siblings, their spouses, and their kids - as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews - will miss him even more.



Following the example set by his Dad and Stepmom, Kevin had arranged to have his body donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Wright State University School of Medicine.



A date for his Celebration of Life has not been set and will not be in the near future, but it will be announced via this newspaper. His Christian friends and relatives are at peace knowing that whether or not he fully understood what it meant to accept Jesus as his Lord and Savior, Kevin is Heaven-bound.



