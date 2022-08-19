SCHAUB, Judy A.



Judy A. Schaub, age 72, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a fierce battle with dementia. Judy was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 30, 1950, to Dale and Dorothy Young. On August 25, 1979, she married Louis Schaub. Soon after she became a homemaker and raised their daughter, Amy. Judy enjoyed metal detecting, working in her yard, shopping resale stores and taking long walks. Judy is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Amy Howard; son-in-law, Doug Howard; her two precious grandchildren, D.J. and Kylee Howard; her sisters, Etta (Don) Williams and Viola Engle; her brother, Herbert (Wanda) Young; and many other family members and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 36 years, Louis Schaub; her infant son, Franklin Dale Schaub; her siblings, Louise Davis, Glenn Young, Joe Young, David Young and Elbie Young; her infant niece, Angel Marie Young; Shawna Cox; and nephew, Dale Young. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with funeral services following at 1:00 PM with her friend, Pastor Walt Philpot officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. The family would like to extend a thank you to all Judy's doctors and Interim Healthcare/Interim Healthcare Hospice for their years of personal in-home care to Judy, especially home healthcare workers, Teri, Leryn, Greg, Lora and Karen. Her daughter, Amy, would like to thank her husband and children for all their help, love and support throughout her mom's journey. She would also like to thank Dale Wayne and Jackie Howard for always being there. Condolences may be left at



