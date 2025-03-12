Schatt, Carl A.



age 88 of Hamilton, passed away at Westover Retirement Community on Friday, March 7, 2025. Carl was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 25, 1936, to Carl A. Schatt and Dorothy (Kelley) Schatt. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a 1954 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School. Carl loved Badin Athletics and was an avid supporter of Badin High School sports and was a long-time scorekeeper for many years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Carl is survived by his three sisters, Mary Ross, Agnes (Raymond) Hatten, Betty (Tom) Ferneding; his nieces and nephews, Mike Ross, Jim Ross, Kathy Robinson, Don Ferneding, Karen Horvack, Donna Gagnon; and many great nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carl A. Schatt and Dorothy Schatt. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM with of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, OH 45013. Memorial contributions can be made to Badin High School or St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church.



