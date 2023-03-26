Schaser, Donna

Schaser (Wiggeringloh), Donna Ann



Donna Ann Schaser (nee Wiggeringloh) - of Centerville, Ohio died peacefully Wednesday night, March 22nd, under the care of Ohio Valley Hospice. Of late, Donna was a resident of the Suites of Walnut Creek in assisted living for the last 6 months; moving from her home of 56 years in Centerville.



Donna was preceded in death by her father Ralph Edward Wiggeringloh, her mother Catherine Ann Wiggeringloh (nee Trischler), her sister Nancy Katheryn Ledford (nee Wiggeringloh), and her beloved daughter Kimberly Ann Trick (nee Schaser) Dayton, OH.



She is survived by her loving daughters Catherine Schaser-Browne and her husband Gregory, of Mundelein, IL., Christie Schaser of Dayton, OH, her niece Rachel Hudak (nee Ledford) and her family, devoted son-in law Tony Trick and grandson Jacob Trick of Dayton, OH, and great grandson Theodore ("Teddie") Trick of Dayton, OH.



Donna was a loving and devoted mother of her three girls and a wonderful grandmother and great grandmother. Donna was a stranger to no one, having a network of friends and coworkers and shopping and lunch "buddies" that brought her so much joy. Donna was a long time employee of Sears credit central making lifetime friendships, followed by over 20 years with the Montgomery County Prosecutor's office. After retiring, Donna was a long time volunteer with Hospice of Dayton working in both the gift shop and giving respite to families caring for loved ones with dementia and Alzheimer's. Viewing will be held at Westbrock Funeral home, 1712 Wayne Avenue, Dayton OH, Wednesday March 29th from 4-6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Church 272 Bainbridge Street, Dayton, 10:00 am on Thursday, March 30th. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Dayton Alzheimer's Association or Hospice of Dayton.

