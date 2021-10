SCHAFFER, Jesse



Age 28, of Dayton, passed away on September 28, 2021. Family will greet friends 4-8PM on Tuesday, October 5 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Funeral Services will be held the following Wednesday morning at 10AM at the funeral home. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.