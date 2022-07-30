SCHAFER,



Richard C. "Rich"



Richard C. "Rich" Schafer, age 66, of Miamisburg, OH, and formerly of Germantown, OH, went to Heaven on July 26, 2022, to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, where he is waiting for us at the Pearly Gates. Rich was born in Dayton, OH, on December 3, 1955. He was a graduate of Trotwood Madison ~ Class of 1975. He worked 45 years as a Machinist Millwright and Lathe operator; most recently at Zed Industries. He was a member of West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed bike riding and was an enthusiast of the Wright Brothers and space exploration. In addition to his parents, Harry T. and Emma Schafer, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Lois. Rich is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Martha "Marty" Lupinske Schafer; his son, Noah (Lauren) Schafer; his daughter, Jennifer (Adanna) Roberts; his sister, Cathy Pack; and a cousin, Linda Vore; 2 grandchildren ~ twins, Mila and Marcus Roberts; numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 5 – 7 p.m., Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, with Pastor Bryan Heil officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to West Carrollton Church of the Nazarene or Carillon Historical Park. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

