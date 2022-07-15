SCHAFER, Jerelyn Eileen



79, of Northridge, California, passed away on July 5, 2022. She was born on May 19, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio. Jerelyn is preceded in death by her parents Willard and Mary Schafer (McCowen), sisters Miriam Kooken, Doris Ross, Norma Dershem, Phyllis Dresbach, and close friend Joan Horowitz. Jerelyn was an accomplished musician playing violin and piano. She loved spending time with her brother and his family in Texas and her family in Ohio. Jerelyn loved gardening, traveling and a challenging game of Scrabble.



She is survived by her brother, Robert Schafer, her best friend Debbie Friewald and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her very much.



No service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

