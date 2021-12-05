SCHAEFER, Thomas J.



Age 61, of Huber Heights, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home suddenly with his wife by his side. Tom was born in Cleveland, OH, on November 5, 1960, to the late James & Margaret Schaefer. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Subrena Schaefer; son, John Schaefer; siblings, Marilyn Stano (Dave Arbogast), Jim Schaefer (Joan), Bill Schaefer (Cindy), Meg Hobbes (Larry) and Don Schaefer (Andi); father-in-law, Charles Wright; sister-in-laws, Jeannie Wright, Kathy Maddex (Brad) and Teresa Davidson (Paul); brother-in-law, Chuck Wright (Connie); numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and countless friends. Tom was a devoted husband and father, a hardworking electrician, and a man of deep Christian faith. He was a 32° Scottish Rite Mason belonging to Valley of Dayton Lodge #777. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 10, 2021, from 5-8pm, at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10:30am at the funeral home. Tom will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton immediately following the service. To send the family a special message, please visit



