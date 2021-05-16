<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689431-01_0_0000689431-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689431-01_0_0000689431-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SCHAEFER, Richard H. "Dick"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">78, passed away on May 11, 2021. He was born on December 31, 1942,</font><font size="2" color="#000000"> </font><font size="2" color="#000000">in Dayton, OH, to the late Carl and Esther <br/><br/>Schaefer. <br/><br/>Richard was a successful entrepreneur and owner of Victory Express, Inc. Victory's success was due to his excellent leadership and numerous employees, many of which became good friends. Richard was recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year and was an avid sports fan, especially for the Wright State Raiders and UD Flyers basketball programs. He loved to travel, loved the outdoors, and was a leader and mentor to many. <br/><br/>Dick is survived by his wife of 39 years Darlene; daughters Cynthia (Paul) Hill, Donna (Chris) Ruff, Autumn (Andy) Ames; step-daughter Denise (Mohammed Abuanza) Diorio; son <br/><br/>Richard; grandchildren Michael (Bethany) Ruff, Christen <br/><br/>(Anthony) Whalen, Katie Ruff, Kaila Diorio and Alaina and Adeline Ames; great-grandson Rowan Whalen; siblings Carl, Kenneth and Mark Schaefer and he is also survived by many other loving family members and friends, especially Wayne Runion. A special thank you to his caretakers, especially Tracy, Mary, Selom, Rod and Brie.<br/><br/>He is preceded in death by his sister Kathleen Hoke and brother-in-law Clarence Hoke.<br/><br/>Services being held privately with the family. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton Foundation, (https://www.daytonfoundation.org/ccgift.html). Online condolences may be left for the family at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.bakerhazelsnider.com</u></font></p><br/>