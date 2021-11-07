SCHAEFER, John L. "Jack"



Age 86, of Kettering, went home to be with the Lord, the love of his life, Rita and daughter, Mollie on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Jack was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 28, 1935, to Charles and Ruth Schaefer. He was the grandson of Daniel and Hannah Larkin and Joseph and Mary Schaefer. Jack was married to Rita for 55 years before her death in 2014. Jack was also preceded in death by their daughter Mollie in 2017 and by his brother, Charles and his wife, Shirley. He is survived by four children, John Jr. (Laurie) Schaefer of Hinsdale, IL, Julie (Brad) Myers, Carol (Ron) Beech and David (Julie) Schaefer all of Dayton. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, John L. Schaefer III, Sydney (Brian) Turner, Marlie (Jake) Dahlgren, Zachary (Shelby) Myers, Adam (Hannah) Schaefer, Nichole Schaefer, Emily Schaefer, Kaylie Beech, Brett Myers, Christopher Beech, Joshua Myers and Nathan Beech; two great granddaughters, Mabel Ann Turner and Quinn



Lucille Myers. Jack was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Parish in Kettering since it was founded in 1939. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1952 and the University of Dayton in 1956. He received his CPA certificate in 1962. Jack worked in public accounting before he purchased Colorpac, Incorporated in Franklin. He was the President of Colorpac until he sold the company in 1966. Jack subsequently purchased the Specialty Papers Company in Dayton and was the CEO of Specialty until 1986 when he sold the company to the James River Corporation. Jack was an active member of the Dayton community and served on the Boards of the University of Dayton, United Way, Dayton Chamber of Commerce, Ponderosa Systems, Danis Industries, Shopsmith, Eskco, State Fidelity Savings and Loan and Gem Savings. He enjoyed running and swimming as well as woodworking and snowmobiling, which he did at their cabin in Michigan. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 pm Tuesday, November 9 at St. Albert the Great in Kettering followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family on Monday, November 8 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dayton Gospel Mission, 64 Burns Ave., Dayton, OH 45402.

