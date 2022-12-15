springfield-news-sun logo
X

SCEARCE, Larry

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SCEARCE, Sr., Larry

Mitchell "Pappy"

Age 70 of Franklin, Ohio, passed away December 9, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for two days. He was born April 13, 1952, in Hazard, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio when he was a child. He was employed as a construction worker at Hollon's Construction. Larry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved being a dad and grandpa and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, Dillard and Maude (Dalton) Scearce; his wife Cynthia Ann "Sis" Scearce in 2004; one brother, Gary Wayne Scearce. He is survived by two children, Mitch (Danielle) Scearce and Stacie Montgomery (Danny Roberts); eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, Phone: 513-422-4545. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on this website,


www.herr-riggs.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
CHANCELLOR, Essie
3
HAROWSKI, Carol
4
COLE, John
5
Eicholtz, Thomas L.
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top