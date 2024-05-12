Scandrick, Sheila Lousise



born May 16, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio to James Seege and Edith Grider, raised by her adpoted parents Jessie and Atha Crenshaw. Shelia confessed her faith in Christ at an early age. She was a graduate of Roth High School class of 1971. She was in the Blue Jays, and the marching band where she played the clarinet. She also attended Sinclair Community College. Sheila worked for over 30 years at the General Motors Corporation until her retirement.



Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, James Seege, Jessie and Atha Crenshaw all of Dayton, OH; her son, Joe Louis Scandrick Jr.; brother, Jessie L Crenshaw Jr.; close aunts, Gracy Kirksey and Dorothy Grider.



She leaves to cherish her memory (1) daughter, DeShay Scandrick; (2) sons, Shawn Scandrick of Atlanta, GA and DeWayne Scandrick of Dayton, OH; (1) brother, Fred Crenshaw and other siblings; (1) daughter-in-law, LaQuita Scandrick; cousins, Deborah Kirksey and Jeffrey (Marsha) Grider all of Dayton, OH; (6) grandchildren, Deayra, Joe Ill, Dairyin, Kelby, Devin and Kamaura Scandrick all of Dayton, OH; along with (12) great grandchildren.



Devoted friends and faithful companions, Ceola Houston, Cynthia Fritz, and Aubrella Stallworth; a long with a host of loving cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Greater Love Christian Church, 2345 Lakeview Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



