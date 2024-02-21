Scambilis, Nicholas Anastasios



Nicholas Anastasios Scambilis, age 84 of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Traditions of Beavercreek. He was born February 19, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri the son of Anastasios and Sevaste Scambilis. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Estelle Helen Scambilis. Nicholas is survived by his sons, Tom (Kim) Scambilis and Pete (Susan) Scambilis; grandchildren, Samantha, Nicholas, Alexis, and Lola; best friends, Chuck and Amy Jo Jones; and a host of other family members and friends. Nicholas proudly served in the United States Air Force retiring as a Colonel in 1989 after 29 years. He taught at Sinclair Community College where he was a Department Chair for Environmental Engineering and Fire Science. He also served on the Society for Military Engineers in Beavercreek. In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working and gardening. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (4967 Forest Park Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108). Visitation will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024 from 10:00 am - 10:30 am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432, followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:30 am. Nicholas will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, 27 S Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440, following the service.



