SAYLOR, Ashley



Age 37, of Englewood, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 7, 2022, following a sudden illness. She is survived by her husband of 15 years,



Pastor Lee Saylor; children,



Thomas Saylor, Isaac Saylor;



father, Kenneth (Tammi) Hughes; brother, Tyler



(Brittany) Hughes, and their children, Colton, McCoy, and June; sister, Caiti Brown; stepbrother, Joshua (Samantha) Brown; and numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life for Ashley will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 5PM, at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH 45309. A visitation will be held on the 12th, at the funeral home, from 2pm - 5pm, leading into the services. Condolences may be sent by going to gilbert-fellers.com.

