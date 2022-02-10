Hamburger icon
SAYLOR, Ashley

Age 37, of Englewood, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 7, 2022, following a sudden illness. She is survived by her husband of 15 years,

Pastor Lee Saylor; children,

Thomas Saylor, Isaac Saylor;

father, Kenneth (Tammi) Hughes; brother, Tyler

(Brittany) Hughes, and their children, Colton, McCoy, and June; sister, Caiti Brown; stepbrother, Joshua (Samantha) Brown; and numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life for Ashley will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, 5PM, at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH 45309. A visitation will be held on the 12th, at the funeral home, from 2pm - 5pm, leading into the services. Condolences may be sent by going to gilbert-fellers.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

