Sawyers, Milton



Milton Sawyers passed away peacefully at 88 on March 11, 2024. He was born on Christmas Day 1935 in Harlan County, Kentucky in a small coal mining camp, to Leonard and Orlena Sawyers. The family later moved to Dayton, Ohio when he was a young boy. As a teenager, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 16 (!) and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer II after 20 years (1952-1972). He served two deployments to Korea and two to Vietnam. He went on to work for General Motors, completing a second retirement after 24 years (1973-1997). He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; children Leonard (Judy), Chris (Ginger), and Janice Ungruhe (John); 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Also included is his brother-in-law and many loving nieces and nephews. Milton is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister, Marie Licurs. Family and friends are invited to remember and celebrate Milton's life on Friday, March 22 at: Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Visitation will be from 8:30 - 10:00 am with services starting at 10:00 am. Gravesite burial services with full military honors will follow at 11:00 am at the Dayton National Cemetery, 440 West Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association: www.diabetes.org. Also, to honor his memory, please make peace with your estranged family and friends. To leave a message, share a memory of Milton with his family and read complete obituary, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.





