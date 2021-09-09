springfield-news-sun logo
SAUNDERS, Frank Albert

Frank Albert Saunders passed away at the age of 96 years old on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the VA. He served in the

Army and was a veteran of World War II. He was born July 29, 1925, and was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Felina (Erby) Saunders; wife Norma Saunders; brothers Robert, David and Albert; great-grandson Jackson Frank. He is survived by his sister Marge Schulte; 3 children: daughter, Sharon (Jim) Clanin, son, Doug (Tricia) Saunders, and son, Scott (Judi) Saunders; grandchildren Heather, Mindy, Tara, Brooke, Casey; and great-grandchildren Alex, Aedan, Alec, Isla, Camden, Cruz, Hayden, Nash; and many nephews and nieces. Friends and family may visit from 11-12:00 on Thursday, September 9th at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH, followed by services at 12:00. Frank will be laid to rest following the service at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia Ohio.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

