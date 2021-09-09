SAUNDERS, Frank Albert



Frank Albert Saunders passed away at the age of 96 years old on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the VA. He served in the



Army and was a veteran of World War II. He was born July 29, 1925, and was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Felina (Erby) Saunders; wife Norma Saunders; brothers Robert, David and Albert; great-grandson Jackson Frank. He is survived by his sister Marge Schulte; 3 children: daughter, Sharon (Jim) Clanin, son, Doug (Tricia) Saunders, and son, Scott (Judi) Saunders; grandchildren Heather, Mindy, Tara, Brooke, Casey; and great-grandchildren Alex, Aedan, Alec, Isla, Camden, Cruz, Hayden, Nash; and many nephews and nieces. Friends and family may visit from 11-12:00 on Thursday, September 9th at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH, followed by services at 12:00. Frank will be laid to rest following the service at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia Ohio.

